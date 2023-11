Gushchin posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Gushchin set up Luke Kunin's go-ahead goal in the third period, though the Sharks failed to hold the lead. This was Gushchin's first NHL contest of the campaign, an achievement he earned after posting 13 points in 11 games with AHL San Jose. The 21-year-old will likely get a chance to audition for a long-term stay with the big club, and he's off to a good start.