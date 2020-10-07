Gushchin was drafted 76th overall by the Sharks at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

A rare Russian playing in the USHL, Guschin elected to return to Muskegon for a second season instead of heading to the WHL. He averaged better than a point-per-game (47 points in 42 games) for the Lumberjacks but his effort level was questioned by scouts. Guschin is severely undersized (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) and can disappear for long stretches at a time if he isn't moving his feet and working to create offense. He has above-average skill and future top-six potential if he can correct these issues. This is a smart pick for a San Jose team whose system lacks top-flight offensive talent.