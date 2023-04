Gushchin was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Wednesday.

Gushchin has found success in his first two NHL games, tallying one goal, one assist and eight shots while averaging 15:55 of ice time. Unless Jeffrey Viel (upper body) or Oskar Lindblom (upper body) is ready to play against the Avalanche on Thursday, Gushchin could be brought back up from the minors and suit up in the contest.