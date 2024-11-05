Gushchin was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.
Gushchin has an assist, six PIM and 13 shots in 10 appearances with the Sharks in 2024-25. Gushchin and Ethan Cardwell have been sent to the minors to make room for Macklin Celebrini (lower body) and Ty Dellandrea (hand), who were activated off injured reserve.
