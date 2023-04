Gushchin posted an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Gushchin has two points, eight shots on net and five blocks through his first two NHL outings. With Tomas Hertl (undisclosed) leaving Tuesday's game, Gushchin may be able to stick around on the big club's roster a bit longer. The third-round pick from 2020 is making a strong impression while seeing top-six minutes in his late-season audition.