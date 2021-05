Gushchin signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Friday.

The Sharks selected Gushchin with the 76th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old winger spent the 2020-21 campaign with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL, racking up 32 goals and 64 points through 46 contests. He may make the transition to the AHL for the 2021-22 season.