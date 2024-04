Gushchin scored a goal in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Oilers.

Gushchin has a goal and an assist over three NHL appearances this season. The 22-year-old winger has added five blocked shots and four shots on net. He posted 54 points over 56 contests with AHL San Jose prior to his call-up. Gushchin has been given plenty of time to develop in the AHL, so he should have a chance at an NHL job in training camp in the fall.