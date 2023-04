Gushchin provided a goal in a 7-2 victory over Arizona on Saturday.

Gushchin made his NHL debut Saturday, and the Sharks decided to give him plenty of work right off the bat. He logged 16:34 of ice time, including 4:06 with the man advantage, which led to him scoring on the power play. He also finished the contest with four shots and three blocks. The 21-year-old has 16 goals and 36 points in 61 AHL contests with the Barracuda in 2022-23.