Sharks' Danil Yurtaikin: Grabs roster spot

Yurtaikin earned a spot on the Sharks' 23-man roster, per the NHL media site.

Yurtaikin signed an entry-level deal with the Sharks at the end of the 2018-19 campaign in order to make the move to North America. The 22-year-old notched 10 goals and nine helpers in 40 games for KHL club Yaroslavl last year. The suspension of Evander Kane may have helped Yurtaikin break into the roster, so don't be surprised to see him headed for the minors sooner rather than later.