Sharks' Danil Yurtaikin: Headed back to minors
The Sharks shipped Yurtaikin to AHL San Jose on Friday.
The Sharks inked Yurtaikin to an entry-level contract this offseason and the 22-year-old earned a spot on the Opening Night roster out of the gates. After four regular-season contests, the Sharks have decided the blueliner needs more seasoning, after posting a minus-1 rating and logging just 7:36 of ice time in his last appearance versus the Blackhawks. He'll look to get back on track with the Barracuda before potentially making his return to the top ranks later in the season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.