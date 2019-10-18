Sharks' Danil Yurtaikin: Headed back to minors

The Sharks shipped Yurtaikin to AHL San Jose on Friday.

The Sharks inked Yurtaikin to an entry-level contract this offseason and the 22-year-old earned a spot on the Opening Night roster out of the gates. After four regular-season contests, the Sharks have decided the blueliner needs more seasoning, after posting a minus-1 rating and logging just 7:36 of ice time in his last appearance versus the Blackhawks. He'll look to get back on track with the Barracuda before potentially making his return to the top ranks later in the season.