Sharks' Danil Yurtaikin: Inks entry-level deal
Yurtaikin signed a standard, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Thursday.
Yurtaikin spent the 2018-19 season with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL, notching 10 goals and 19 points in 40 appearances. It will take some time for the 21-year-old winger to adjust to the North American style of play, so he'll likely spend the majority of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...