Sharks' Danil Yurtaikin: Inks entry-level deal

Yurtaikin signed a standard, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Thursday.

Yurtaikin spent the 2018-19 season with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL, notching 10 goals and 19 points in 40 appearances. It will take some time for the 21-year-old winger to adjust to the North American style of play, so he'll likely spend the majority of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.