Sharks' Danil Yurtaikin: Summoned to big club
The Sharks recalled Yurtaikin from AHL San Jose on Sunday.
Yurtaikin appeared in four NHL contests in October but is still looking for his first point at the top level. The 22-year-old winger has tallied nine points in 27 AHL games this season. If he cracks the Sharks' lineup, Yurtaikin will likely skate in a bottom-six role.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.