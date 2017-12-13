The Sharks recalled O'Regan from AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

Barclay Goodrow (lower body) has already been ruled out of the Sharks' next two contests, so O'Regan will round out the big club's depth up front until Goodrow is cleared to return. The 23-year-old pivot has played well in the minors this season, racking up six goals and 12 points in just 13 contests.