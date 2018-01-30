O'Regan was recalled Monday from AHL San Jose, per the AHL's official transaction list.

O'Regan will rejoin the big club following the All-Star break, but with the majority of San Jose's forwards healthy, it's unlikely he draws into the lineup immediately. Regardless, the 24-year-old has played well in the minors, totaling 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 28 games, and his two-way game translates well to the NHL.