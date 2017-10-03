O'Regan and 11 others were sent to AHL San Jose on Tuesday,

Goalie Troy Grosenick joined defensemen Joakim Ryan, Nick DeSimone, Cavan Fitzgerald to the Baby Sharks, along with forwards Marcus Sorensen, Brandon Bollig, Adam Helewka, John McCarthy, Filip Sandberg and last, but certainly not least, O'Regan, who is a highly touted prospect that led the AHL's Barracuda with 58 points (23 goals, 35 assists) in 63 games last season. Expect the 2012 fifth-round draft choice to get called up frequently, as the minor-league Sharks share a home rink with the NHL club.