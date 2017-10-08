O'Regan potted two goals and an assist to lead AHL San Jose to a 6-4 victory over Stockton on Saturday.

Fresh off his breakout 2016-17 season in which he posted 58 points in 63 AHL contests, O'Regan got his 2017-18 campaign off to a good start on Saturday. The 23-year-old is clearly ready for NHL duty from an offensive perspective, but San Jose is smart to leave O'Regan in the minors if there isn't a top-six role available for him with the Sharks. Regardless, the former Boston University Terrier figures to spend a significant portion of this year at the NHL level. O'Regan needs to be owned in all keeper/dynasty leagues.