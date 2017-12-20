O'Regan was recalled from AHL San Jose on Wednesday.

The Baby Sharks were off Tuesday, when O'Regan was originally reassigned to the minors, but that should be considered a mere paper transaction as the German-born center heads right back to hockey's highest level. O'Regan has four assists making up his point total through nine games with the Sharks, and when it comes to ice time, he's been handed 1:07 of 11:17 with the man advantage. Everything considered, the rookie is a decent flier when he does take to the ice.