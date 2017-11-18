Sharks' Danny O'Regan: Promoted to highest level
O'Regan was called up from AHL San Jose on Saturday.
Most call-ups aren't worth scooping up in fantasy leagues, but O'Regan may be an exception to the rule. The shifty pivot set the example for the AHL's Barracuda with 58 points (23 goals, 35 assists) last season, and he's averaging a point per game with the minor-league club this year. If it starts looking like he'll hang with the big boys in a scoring role for a bit, go ahead and pluck him from the virtual waiver wire.
