O'Regan was recalled from AHL San Jose on Sunday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

After averaging 9:17 of ice time while suiting up seven straight games, O'Regan was sent down to minors Wednesday. Bringing him back up ahead of Sunday's game against the Sharks signals that Tomas Hertl (shoulder) likely isn't ready to play yet, but there's still a chance O'Regan is used just for depth.