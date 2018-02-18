Sharks' Danny O'Regan: Resurfaces with big club
O'Regan was recalled from AHL San Jose on Sunday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
After averaging 9:17 of ice time while suiting up seven straight games, O'Regan was sent down to minors Wednesday. Bringing him back up ahead of Sunday's game against the Sharks signals that Tomas Hertl (shoulder) likely isn't ready to play yet, but there's still a chance O'Regan is used just for depth.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...