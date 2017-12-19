O'Reagan was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

O'Reagan didn't impress enough during his short stint with the big club this time around, appearing in just one game for 7:18 of ice time with no major statistics to note. The move could possibly signify that Barclay Goodrow (lower body) is nearing an imminent return to the lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories