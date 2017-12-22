O'Regan was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

With the Sharks and the Barracuda sharing the same arena, the organization certainly takes full advantage of frequently moving players like O'Regan between leagues. It should also be noted, that it's possible the club is just reassigning the center on paper in order to save some cap space. Fantasy owners can likely expect the 23-year-old to get promoted back up to the NHL sooner rather than later.