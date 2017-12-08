O'Regan was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

O'Regan returns to the Barracuda for whom he has racked up 12 points in as many games. The German has performed well in the NHL as well with four helpers in eight outings. As the season continues, the center should be on the shortlist of potential call-ups for coach Peter DeBoer.

