Sharks' Danny O'Regan: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Sharks reassigned O'Regan to AHL San Jose on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The Sharks activated Tomas Hertl off injured reserve in a corresponding move, so O'Regan will likely remain in the minors unless the big club is once again in need of reinforcements up front due to injury later this season. The 24-year-old forward has played well with AHL San Jose this campaign, racking up seven goals and 25 points in 30 contests.
