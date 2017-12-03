Sharks' Danny O'Regan: Two assists in loss
O'Regan set up both San Jose goals in a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday night.
O'Regan has some offensive ability, but he has seen limited ice time in which to show it off. His time was back up over 11 minutes Saturday and he made the most of it. O'Regan has some fantasy value, but the league depth at center limits it (unless he picks up the pace).
