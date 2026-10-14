Nurse was unable to finish Tuesday's game versus the Bruins after getting injured in a fight, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Nurse's third-period fight left him a bit worse for wear. He went down hard during the bout and may have hit his head in the process, but the Sharks didn't have any details available. Nurse's status for the start of the team's six-game road trip is undetermined, and it remains to be seen if he'll join the team when the trip begins in Nashville on Thursday. If Nurse is out, expect Nolan Allan to check back into the lineup.