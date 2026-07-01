Sharks' Darnell Nurse: Heading to San Jose

Nurse was acquired by San Jose from Edmonton on Wednesday in exchange for Shakir Mukhamadullin and Zack Sharp.

Edmonton wanted to get out from under Nurse's $9.25 million cap hit through 2029-30, but that doesn't mean the 31-year-old lacks value. Far from it, Nurse is a good top-four defenseman who plays a physical game while also chipping in offensively. He had seven goals, 24 points, 104 PIM, 137 hits and 167 blocks in 82 regular-season appearances with Edmonton in 2025-26. Nurse should get big minutes and provide veteran leadership for a young Sharks club that is on the rise.