Nurse scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Nurse tallied just over a minute into overtime to give the Sharks their third win of the year. All of those victories have come past regulation time. The goal was Nurse's first point for the Sharks, and he's added five shots on net, six hits, 10 blocked shots, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating. At his best, he's a multi-category contributor in fantasy, but he could be limited on offense since he's not receiving power-play time early in the campaign.