Nurse recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Mammoth.

This was just his second helper in 15 games since he returned from missing one contest due to an upper-body injury. Nurse has filled a top-four role this season, but he's primarily received defensive assignments, with Dmitry Orlov, Jacob Trouba and Eric Pohlkamp most often getting the power-play minutes. Over 21 appearances, Nurse has just three points with 32 shots on net, 38 hits, 36 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a minus-5 rating. Without a significant rise in offense, he'll be tough to roster in fantasy.