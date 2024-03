Edstrom was acquired along with a 2025 first-round pick and third-round selections in 2025 and 2027 by San Jose from Vegas in exchange for Tomas Hertl on Friday, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

Edstrom has six goals and 17 points in 42 contests this season with Frolunda HC of the Swedish League. He was selected by Vegas with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.