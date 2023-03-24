Pouliot was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday.
Pouliot had two assists in seven games with the Sharks before his demotion, with both occurring March 14 versus Columbus. Pouliot was selected eighth overall in the 2012 Draft by Pittsburgh, but has never come close to fulfilling his abilities as the 29-year-old has played only 220 games at the NHL level.
