Pouliot was placed on waivers Thursday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.
Pouliot inked a one-year contract Thursday and was subsequently waived. The defenseman, who was selected eighth overall by Pittsburgh in 2012, has played all season with AHL San Jose, scoring twice and adding 16 helpers in 26 games.
More News
-
Sharks' Derrick Pouliot: Signs one-year deal•
-
Kraken's Derrick Pouliot: Picks up helper Sunday•
-
Kraken's Derrick Pouliot: Enters lineup, earns assist•
-
Kraken's Derrick Pouliot: Earns first point with new team•
-
Kraken's Derrick Pouliot: Snagged by Kraken•
-
Golden Knights' Derrick Pouliot: Lands on waivers•