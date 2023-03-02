Pouliot has signed a one-year contract with San Jose, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Pouliot has spent the season with AHL San Jose, scoring twice and adding 16 assists in 26 games. Pouliot has played 213 games in the NHL, scoring eight times and adding 44 assists.
