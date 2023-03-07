Pouliot was recalled from AHL San Jose on Tuesday.
Pouliot has 21 points and 42 PIM in 28 AHL contests this campaign. He could make his Sharks debut Tuesday versus Colorado after Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed) was injured in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg.
