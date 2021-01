Dubnyk stopped 27 of 32 shots Monday in a 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Dubnyk was making his first start as a Shark and was not welcomed politely by the home team. San Jose actually jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Blues got to Dubnyk four times in the middle frame and once more in the third. Dubnyk logged an .890 save percentage in 30 games last season with Minnesota and will compete with longtime incumbent Martin Jones for playing time.