Dubnyk made 24 stops in a 3-2 overtime win against the Blues on Monday.

Dubnyk was solid for San Jose and earned his first victory since Feb. 20 against the same St. Louis squad. It's been an up-and-down campaign for the 34-year-old, who is 2-5-2 with a 3.34 GAA and .893 save percentage. He also produced a sub-.900 mark in 2019-20, making it difficult for fantasy managers to trust him at this stage of his lengthy career.