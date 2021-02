Dubnyk will defend the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Blues, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk has been solid to start the year, recording a .917 save percentage. Nevertheless, he's still seeking his first win with the Sharks. The Blues are a strong offensive opponent, ranking 11th in the league with 3.18 goals per game. However, they'll be without five lineup fixtures due to injuries, so Dubnyk's opportunity is certainly better than it looks at first glance.