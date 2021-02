Dubnyk has a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk likely won't be active for Thursday's game against the Kings after the Sharks recalled Alexei Melnichuk to the active roster. The 34-year-old netminder owns a .917 save percentage and 2.71 GAA in six appearances this season. He'll be questionable for Saturday's game against Vegas.