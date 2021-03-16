Dubnyk allowed two goals on 36 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dubnyk was able to limit the Golden Knights fairly well, but he didn't get much offense from his Sharks teammates. The 34-year-old goalie dropped to 3-6-2 with a 2.95 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Dubnyk has only allowed 10 goals in his last five outings (four starts), and he's played in five of the last six games. He may be starting to take over the No. 1 job from Martin Jones. A starter for Wednesday's rematch with the Golden Knights has yet to be selected.