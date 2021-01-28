Dubnyk will tend the road twine in Thursday's game versus the Avalanche, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Dubnyk is still seeking his first win as a Shark. The 34-year-old has posted an .894 save percentage and a 3.29 GAA through four appearances. Meanwhile, Martin Jones has produced a dismal .871 save percentage. The Sharks are trying to find a hot hand between the two. It'll be a tough matchup for Dubynk to find a spark, as the Avs rank seventh in the league with 3.57 goals per game.