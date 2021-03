Dubnyk surrendered five goals on 37 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Dubnyk kept the Golden Knights under control through two periods, but they fired back with four goals in the third. The 34-year-old goalie came up empty in two starts in Vegas. He dropped to 3-7-2 with a 3.12 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 15 games. Dubnyk and Martin Jones are due to split the next two games, as the Sharks host the Blues on Friday and Saturday.