Dubnyk (lower body) will suit up in a backup role for Monday's game versus the Ducks.

Martin Jones will start Monday's game. Dubnyk has recorded a .917 save percentage through six appearances, but he's been pegged with an 0-3-1 record due to a lack of offensive support. Meanwhile, Jones has been struggling, so it's only a matter of time before Dubnyk gets another chance in the blue paint.