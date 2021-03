Dubnyk will defend the road net in Monday's game versus the Golden Knights, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Dubnyk has won two straight games, including a shutout. Overall, it's been a turbulent season, as he's recorded a .904 save percentage and a 3-5-2 record through 13 appearances. The Golden Knights are a heavyweight in the West Division, as they sit eighth in the league with 3.32 goals per contest.