Dubnyk kicked out 28 shots Saturday in a 5-4 win over the Blues.

Things got a little dicey after San Jose blew a 4-1 lead but Logan Couture broke a 4-4 tie midway through the third period, delivering Dubnyk his first win as a Shark. The 12-year-old veteran boasts a 2.93 GAA and .910 save percentage through seven appearances this season.