Dubnyk will get the starting nod at home versus the Blues on Monday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Dubnyk will be making his third straight appearance between the pipes, having given up six goals on 51 shots (.882 save percentage) in those last two contests. In 11 games this year, the 34-year-old Dubnyk has recorded just one win, yet still gets the nod over Martin Jones. The duo figure to split an upcoming back-to-back versus the Ducks on Friday and Saturday.