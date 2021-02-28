Dubnyk surrendered seven goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Blues.

While letting in seven goals is never ideal for a goalie, Dubnyk can't shoulder all the blame. The Sharks had many turnovers that directly led to goals for the Blues, and Dubnyk was left hanging for help from his team. He took the loss, falling to 1-4-1 with a 4.15 GAA and an .871 save percentage in nine appearances. If this was Dubnyk's audition to earn more playing time, he's probably not getting a callback. Look for Martin Jones to take a turn in goal Monday versus the Avalanche.