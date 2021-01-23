Dubnyk allowed two goals on 27 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Wild. The other two tallies were empty-netters.

Dubnyk wasn't bad in his return to Minnesota, where he played for the last six seasons. He didn't get much support from his Sharks teammates, who mustered just one goal, a Matt Nieto tally in the first period. Dubnyk has lost both of his starts this year, but he allowed five scores in his first one, so consider this an improvement. The 34-year-old hasn't done enough to unseat Martin Jones as the Sharks' No. 1 yet, and it'll likely be Jones who gets the nod in Sunday's rematch with the Wild.