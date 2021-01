Dubnyk allowed two goals on 23 shots in relief of Martin Jones in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Dubnyk wasn't too bad in his relief appearance, but the Avalanche may have let up on offense a bit after he entered. Either way, his record won't be affected. The 34-year-old has allowed nine goals in four appearances (two starts) this season. Given Jones' struggles versus the Avalanche, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dubnyk get the starting nod Thursday in the second game of the set.