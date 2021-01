Dubnyk will defend the road net against the Blues on Monday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Dubnyk entered Saturday's loss to the Coyotes in relief of Martin Jones and stopped both shots he faced. The 34-year-old struggled for the Wild last year, generating an .890 save percentage and a 12-15-2 record through 30 appearances. He'll get a tough matchup against a familiar foe in his first start for the Sharks.