Dubnyk replaced Martin Jones early in the third period of Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Coyotes, stopping both shots he faced.

The former Wild netminder wasn't tested and had little pressure on his shoulders during his abbreviated Sharks debut, as San Jose was down by three goals when Dubnyk came in. The team doesn't have to play any back-to-back sets until February, but Jones, who has struggled the last two seasons, could still cede a start or two to Dubnyk before then.