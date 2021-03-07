Dubnyk gave up four goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

In the second half of a back-to-back, Dubnyk's teammates gave him no support, while the Golden Knights were effective on offense. Dubnyk gave up six goals in five periods to the Golden Knights during this two-game set -- he took an overtime loss in relief of Martin Jones on Friday. The 34-year-old Dubnyk fell to 1-5-2 with a 3.49 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 11 games (seven starts). The Sharks' next game is Monday versus the Blues.